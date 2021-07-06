Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $323,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

NYSE:IFF opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

