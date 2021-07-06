Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,924 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

UE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

