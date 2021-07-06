Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 97,445 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,445 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

CCL opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

