Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 270,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -393.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $712,504.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,776. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.