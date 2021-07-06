FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 651,126 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $184,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 57,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,208,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $299.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

