Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.33.
NYSE:RACE opened at $206.79 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $173.20 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
