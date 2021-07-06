Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.33.

NYSE:RACE opened at $206.79 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $173.20 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

