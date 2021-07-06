Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.6 days.

Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Fibra Terrafina has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

