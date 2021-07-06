FIL Ltd Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBAC stock opened at $322.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.55. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.47 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

