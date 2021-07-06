FIL Ltd Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

