FIL Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

PINS stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 881.22 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.