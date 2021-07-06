FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,423 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of The Toro worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,804,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

