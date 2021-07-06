FIL Ltd Sells 186,285 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186,285 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.19% of FMC worth $26,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

