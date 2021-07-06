FIL Ltd Sells 21,611 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $211.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $216.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

