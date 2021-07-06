FIL Ltd Sells 7,369 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after buying an additional 217,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

BURL stock opened at $331.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

