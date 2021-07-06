Financial Contrast: Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Jammin Java alerts:

Jammin Java has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jammin Java and Tattooed Chef’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tattooed Chef $148.49 million 11.48 $68.72 million $0.07 299.14

Tattooed Chef has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jammin Java and Tattooed Chef, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tattooed Chef has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Profitability

This table compares Jammin Java and Tattooed Chef’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A Tattooed Chef N/A -10.82% -5.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tattooed Chef beats Jammin Java on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jammin Java Company Profile

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,300 retail outlets, as well as offers its products through the e-commerce channel. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jammin Java Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jammin Java and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.