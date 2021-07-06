Financial Survey: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) versus Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coupang and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29 Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.56%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 5.86 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $580.65 million 9.00 $56.79 million $0.70 103.43

Revolve Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Coupang on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

