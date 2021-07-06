Firo Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00015127 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $62.14 million and $4.77 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,093.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.71 or 0.06768805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.48 or 0.01491442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00405561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00160096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.10 or 0.00630925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00420082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00337527 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,049,717 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

