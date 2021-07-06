First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Financial Northwest worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFNW. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

