First Manhattan Co. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $21,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

CPNG stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

