First Manhattan Co. Purchases Shares of 500 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.60.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.97. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $252.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

