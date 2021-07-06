First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.07% of Ramaco Resources worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in METC. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

METC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of METC opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.