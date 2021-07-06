First Manhattan Co. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,933.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000.

PFXF opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10.

