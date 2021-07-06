First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240 over the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

