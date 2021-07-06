First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $97,000 Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

