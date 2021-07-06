First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $114,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $474.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $475.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.