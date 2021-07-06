First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,008,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.21.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

