First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,144,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.