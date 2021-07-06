First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 36 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.57. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $174.07 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

