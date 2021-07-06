First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 939 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.48. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

