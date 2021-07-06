FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService has a twelve month low of $98.66 and a twelve month high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

