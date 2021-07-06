Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

FLXS opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $285.13 million, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.