FLIP Market Cap Reaches $243,120.73 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $243,120.73 and $2.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.18 or 0.00997072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.09013364 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

