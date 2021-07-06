Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

Anthem stock opened at $387.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.89. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

