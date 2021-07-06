Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 2,112 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of SDIV opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31.

