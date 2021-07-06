Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,655.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $422.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

