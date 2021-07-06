Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Guardant Health by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,199 shares of company stock worth $65,550,895. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

