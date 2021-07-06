Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $253,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

NYSE AOS opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

