Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Update

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FNV stock opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.92. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

