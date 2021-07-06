Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 81,856 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 221.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,856 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,498,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,180 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.