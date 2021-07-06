Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

