Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.