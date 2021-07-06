Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 7,461 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

