Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,234 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 247.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.