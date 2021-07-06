freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.80

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.42.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

