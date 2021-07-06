FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

