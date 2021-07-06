Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €58.80 ($69.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.63% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

FME stock opened at €68.08 ($80.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.36. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

