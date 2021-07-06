Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €44.25 ($52.06) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.93.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

