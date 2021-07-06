Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to report sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.80 million to $96.49 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 71,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,032. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

