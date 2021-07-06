FY2021 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Lifted by Analyst

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will earn $8.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.74. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE UNF opened at $226.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.26. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,155,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,926,000 after buying an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,857,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.