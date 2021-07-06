FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $10.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.32.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$129.75.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$121.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$132.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at C$85,471.20. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 over the last quarter.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.